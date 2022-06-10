Palak Tiwari joins Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Report

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari will be reportedly seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film stars Salman Khan in a key role.According to a report in the Times Of India, Palak Tiwari will be seen opposite Jassie Gill in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. "Palak has been handpicked by Salman himself. She will be seen opposite Jassie and has an amazing track in the film. She has joined the shoot," a source told the publication.



Palak rose to fame in the industry with her music video, Bijlee, with Harrdy Sandhu. For those unaware, Palak worked as an assistant director on the sets of Salman and Aayush's film, Antim: The Final Truth. Palak also shared the stage with superstar Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15. And her mother, Shweta, is the winner of Bigg Boss 4. Palak Tiwari will be making her acting debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter with Vivek Oberoi. Talking about the film, the actress had earlier said in a statement, "It required me to do a lot of research to slip under the skin of my character. But I had a great support system in the form of Vishal sir and Prernaa (V Arora, co-producer) ma’am. I am really pumped to kick-start the last schedule of the film. Time flew by real quick!