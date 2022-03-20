Pallavi Joshi quashes rumours claiming 'The Kashmir Files' contains fictional content

Actor and producer Pallavi Joshi quashed rumours doing rounds on the internet claiming their recently released film 'The Kashmir Files' contains some fictional content.

The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial film 'The Kashmir Files' featuring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others has been the talk of the town since its release on March 11, 2022.

At a press conference held in Lucknow city, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the team was asked if the reports of the movie containing fictional content were true.

Film producer Pallavi Joshi who has also played Professor Radhika Menon--the believer in the 'Kashmir Cause' in the movie, rubbished the rumours and revealed that she and her husband Vivek Agnihotri spent about four years doing the research work for the movie.

"We went across the world, USA, UK, Germany, Singapore, Jammu and Kashmir, Pune, Thailand, Delhi, wherever we could find the first family of the victim, whose father was murdered, whose mother was raped, the children who saw their parents being murdered in front of their eyes.. We have met those people," Joshi said during the media interaction.

She added, "We shot their long format video interviews and we have those videos that too will bring in front of people... So if there's anybody who is accusing me that I have something wrong in the film, then you can come and see all the 4,000 hours of research that we have on our videos."

'The Kashmir Files' movie revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like 'Tashkent Files', 'Hate Story' and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'.

The film that has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, and Uttarakhand.

'The Kashmir Files' team, including Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and the film producer Abhishek Agarwal also met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel in Lucknow on Sunday.

