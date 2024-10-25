Pamela Anderson praises her 'The Naked Gun' co-star Liam Neeson, calls him "the perfect gentleman"

Washington [US], October 25 : Canadian-American actor and model Pamela Anderson shared her admiration for her 'The Naked Gun' co-star Liam Neeson, reported People.

Neeson and Anderson shot the upcoming reboot of the Leslie Nielsen cop comedy earlier this year.

"With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with," said Neeson. "I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with. She's going to be terrific in the film," he added.

Anderson plays a "femme fatale" opposite Neeson, who stars as Frank Drebin Jr.

"Whether I can carry it or not, I honestly don't know," he said.

However, Anderson disagreed "It was hard to keep a straight face in scenes together," she shared, calling the actor "humble."

Neeson is also "the perfect gentleman," added Anderson. "He brings out the best in you... with respect, kindness and depth of experience. It was an absolute honour to work with him."

Anderson shared that Neeson "sincerely looked after me and wrapped his coat around me when I was cold." She also made bread and cookies for him.

In his new project, 'Absolution', he portrays a former boxer and low-level criminal who's diagnosed with CTE. "As he grapples with his new reality, he hopes to make amends with his estranged daughter and releases his aggression on some bad dudes."

'Absolution' will be in theatres on November 1, reported People.

