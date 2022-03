Pamela Anderson set to make her Broadway debut in 'Chicago'

Canadian-American actor and model Pamela Anderson is all set to make her Broadway debut in the long-running musical 'Chicago' as Roxie Hart this spring, the producers announced.

According to Deadline, on April 12, Anderson will be taking the stage at Broadway's Ambassador Theatre. Her eight-week-long limited run will end on June 5.

In a statement, the former 'Baywatch' star said, "I have always been a huge fan of Bob Fosse's and Gwen Verdon's work. Ann Reinking, too. Playing Roxie Hart is a dream fulfilled."

'Chicago', which won six Tony Awards in 1997, including one for Best Musical Revival, recently marked its 25th anniversary. This new revival, produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, will be directed by Walter Bobbie, with choreography by the late Reinking.

Back in 1975, the role of Roxie was created by Gwen Verdon, with Reinking taking the role when the revival opened in 1996, as per Deadline.

Anderson, last week, also announced a new authorized documentary about her life upcoming from Netflix.

She had tweeted a note suggesting that the new film would offer her "real story," as she reportedly had an issue with the accuracy of 'Pam and Tommy', which stars Lily James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee and fictionalizes their whirlwind romance.

( With inputs from ANI )

