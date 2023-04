Pamela Chopra Death: Hema Malini, Sanjay Dutt, Farah Khan, Bobby Deol visit Chopra house to pay their respect

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 : Tributes are pouring in for Pamela Chopra, the late filmmaker Yash Chopra's wife who died in Mumbai early on Thursday morning.

Hema Malini with elder daughter Esha Deol visited the Chopra house on Saturday to pay her respect for the late Pamela. While leaving the house, R Mukerji came to see her off.

Sanjay Dutt with his sister Priya Dutt met the bereaved family on Saturday.

Later, Bobby Deol and Farah Khan were also spotted at the Chopra house.

Celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Alia-Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif met the family to offer their condolences.

Pamela Chopra is survived by her filmmaker son Aditya Chopra and actor-son Uday Chopra. The industry insiders called her the 'muse' of Yash Chopra. She was an active collaborator in her husband's creative pursuits. She was recently seen in the Netflix documentary 'The Romantics', in which, she talked about her husband's way of film making, how Yash Raj studio evolved over the years.

Pamela Chopra lost her husband Yash Chopra in 2012. Pamela and Yash Chopra had got married in 1970.Pamela Chopra had sung several iconic songs for several hit films including Kabhie Kabhie, Noorie, Kaala Patthar, Silsila, Chandni, Dilwale Dulha Le Jayenge and Mujhse Dosti Karoge.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor