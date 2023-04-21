Pamela Chopra death: Ranbir-Alia meet bereaved family to offer condolences

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 : Family and friends have been visiting the Chopra residence since film producer Pamela Chopra passed away on Thursday.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the latest celebrities to arrive at Aditya Chopra's house to pay their last respects.

Actor l Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor were also spotted at the Chopras' residence on Friday evening. Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Adv, Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher also met the bereaved family to mourn the demise of Pamela Chopra.

Paparazzi also caught glimpses of veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and her daughter Shweta Bachchan making their way to Aditya Chopra's house.

Pamela Chopra breathed her last on Thursday. She was 74.

Pamela Chopra is survived by her filmmaker son Aditya Chopra and actor-son Uday Chopra. Her son Aditya Chopra is married to R Mukerji. The industry insiders called her the 'muse' of Yash Chopra. She was an active collaborator in her husband's creative pursuits. She was recently seen in the Netflix documentary 'The Romantics', in which, she talked about her husband's way of film making, how Yash Raj studio evolved over the years.

Pamela Chopra lost her husband Yash Chopra at the age of 80 in 2012. Pamela and Yash Chopra had got married in 1970.Pamela Chopra had sung several iconic songs for several hit films including Kabhie Kabhie, Noorie, Kaala Patthar, Silsila, Chandni, Dilwale Dulha Le Jayenge and Mujhse Dosti Karoge.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor