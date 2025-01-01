‘Panchayat 4’ to ‘Matka King’: Most anticipated web series of 2025

Mumbai, Jan 1 OTT has become the biggest medium of content consumption in the recent past. These platforms allow viewers to enjoy a wide variety of stories from across the globe.

However, there are certain web series whose popularity has surpassed others, and fans wait with bated breath for the new seasons. Today we will take a look at a few forthcoming web series that are highly waited for in 2025.

“Panchayat 4”

Who among us has not watched “Panchayat?” This soothing tale from the heartland has already won numerous hearts with its past 3 seasons, and now the makers are all set to come up with season 4. Going by the official announcement from Prime Video, the latest installment will be reaching the audience in 2025. Talking about the cast of the series, Panchayat 4 will see Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik, and Sunita Rajwar as leads.

“Paatallok 2”

Another web series that enjoyed a tremendous response from the audience was “Paatal Lok." Made under the direction of Sudip Sharma, the crime thriller was released on Prime Video in 2015. Now, the viewers will get to see another season of this popular series in January 2025. While the show will feature some familiar faces from the previous season such as Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, and Gul Panag, it will also see some new members, including Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua, in pivotal roles. Avinash Arun Dhaware will be directing Paatal Lok 2 under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz Production and Eunoia Films LLP.

“The Family Man 3”

Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee will once again be seen reprising his role as Srikant Tiwari in the third season of his spine-chilling thriller, “The Family Man.” Along with Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, and Vedant Sinha will also be seen essaying their roles from the original drama. Along with them, Gul Panag has also joined the cast of the web show. While the makers have not announced the release date of The Family Man 3, the series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

“The Trials Season 2”

Kajol left quite an impact with her performance in the courtroom drama, “The Trails.” Now, she will again be seen as lawyer Noyonika Sengupta in The Trails 2. Helmed by Suparn Varma, the show is expected to release on Disney Plus in February 2025. For the unversed, the show is inspired by Robert King and Michelle King's "The Good Wife."

“Matka King”

Another series that has created a lot of buzz among netizens is “Matka King.” With Vijay Verma as the lead, the show will revolve around a cotton trader in Mumbai who comes up with a new gambling game with the name of Matka. Coming to the cast of the series, Vijay Varma will be accompanied by Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhakar, and Gulshan Grover. Nagraj Manjule has looked after the direction of Matka King produced by Roy Kapur Films.

“Black Warrant”

Another member of the Kapoor clan is all set to join the entertainment industry. Shashi Kapoor’s grandson, Zahan Kapoor, will be making his acting debut with Vikramaditya Motwane’s “Black Warrant.” Going by the reports, he will be seen as a jailer in Tihar. Slated for release on January 10, “Black Warrant” is a cinematic adaptation of the 2019 book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta & Sunetra Choudhury.

“Dabba Cartel”

The lovers of woman-centric stories can check out Hitesh Bhatia's upcoming web series, “Dabba Cartel.” Set against the backdrop of 1960s Mumbai, the series tells the tale of 5 housewives operating a high-stakes secret cartel. Bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment, “Dabba Cartel” stars Shalini Pandey, Shabana Azmi, Akashdeep Singh, Jyotika, Jisshu Sengupta, and Gajraj Rao in crucial roles.

“Rakht Bramhand: The Bloody Kingdom”

The makers Raj & DK's highly anticipated next venture will be “Rakht Bramhand.” The fantasy drama will cast Aditya Roy Kapur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal roles. ‘Tumbbad’ fame director Rahi Anil Barve is helming the project that is likely to premiere on Netflix in 2025.

