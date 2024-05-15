Panchayat Season 3 Trailer Out: Jitendra Kumar Starrer Series Promises Perfect Blend of Comedy and Drama (Watch Video)

The highly anticipated third season of Amazon Prime Video's beloved series 'Panchayat' has garnered excitement among viewers. The audience adored the first two seasons of the web series, and the upcoming season is no exception. Today, makers released the trailer for 'Panchayat 3', which is both hilariously entertaining and impressive. Just like its previous two seasons, this season also promises a delightful blend of comedy.

'Panchayat' Season 3 boasts a stellar cast including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, and more. The trailer droped on Wednesday introduced audiences to what to expect from this talented ensemble. With their exceptional performances, these actors are set to captivate viewers once again. The trailer hints at a new conflict unfolding in Phulera Gaon Ki Panchayat, involving a clash between Banarakas and the secretary that threatens to disrupt the peace in Phulera village.

Watch Panchayat Trailer

The series is set to premiere on Prime Video on May 28. With anticipation building from the previous two seasons, viewers are eager to see what the creators have in store for them.