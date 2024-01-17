Pankaj Tripathi meets Nitin Gadkari ahead of 'Main Atal Hoon' release

New Delhi [India], January 17 : Actor Pankaj Tripathi met with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in the national capital.

Tripathi was accompanied by his wife Mridula Tripathi, producer Vinod Bhanushali and director Ravi Jadhav.

They all exchanged warm greetings with Gadkari and interacted with him about the 'Main Atal Hoon' film.

Pankaj Tripathi is playing the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the biopic 'Main Atal Hoon'.

On playing Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the film, Pankaj Tripathi earlier told ANI, "More than the film, the journey of playing Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee is really close to my heart. The man is truly a legend, and we are honoured to bring his inspiring story to the world. I hope audiences appreciate our efforts to bring the legacy of Atal ji onto the big screens.

'Main Atal Hoon' is helmed by director Ravi Jadhav. The film is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav. The film is all set to hit theatres on January 19. It is backed by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali.

