Pankaj Tripathi Named Face of Madhya Pradesh Tourism; Always Preferred Exploring India’s Own Treasures, Says Stree 2 Actor

Celebrated actor Pankaj Tripathi, known for his deep love of travel and passion for India’s cultural richness, has been appointed as the face of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism. Known for advocating India’s diverse and scenic destinations, Tripathi is now set to promote the unique beauty and heritage of Madhya Pradesh, a state close to his heart both personally and professionally.

Madhya Pradesh, with its unique blend of vibrant wildlife, unspoiled nature, timeless architecture, and historic landmarks, is a jewel of Indian tourism. Tripathi, who has filmed some of his most acclaimed movies, including Stree, Stree 2, Lukka Chuppi, Oh My God 2, and Ludo in the state, brings a profound personal connection to his new role as the face of Madhya Pradesh Tourism.

Reflecting on this opportunity, Pankaj Tripathi expressed his gratitude: “I am deeply honored to be chosen as the face of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism. Madhya Pradesh is not just a destination for me—it’s a place that holds countless memories and connections, both personally and professionally. Having spent so much time here filming projects like Stree, Stree 2, Lukka Chhupi, Oh My God 2 and Ludo, I’ve experienced firsthand the captivating landscapes, the warmth of the people, and the unmatched cultural richness that define Madhya Pradesh.

He further adds, “As someone who genuinely believes in the power of travel to open minds and enrich lives, I couldn’t be more excited to help showcase the beauty of this state to the world. From the untouched natural wonders to majestic architectural sites and vibrant wildlife, Madhya Pradesh has something for every traveler. I’ve always preferred exploring India’s own treasures over traveling abroad, and Madhya Pradesh truly stands out as one of the most remarkable places to visit in the country. This role allows me to share that love with others and hopefully inspire people to discover the wonders of Madhya Pradesh.”

Madhya Pradesh Tourism is aiming to highlight the state’s array of offerings—from wildlife reserves and UNESCO heritage sites to spiritual and architectural landmarks—through campaigns featuring Pankaj Tripathi. With Tripathi’s authentic connection to the region and his reputation as one of India’s most respected actors, the partnership is expected to bring fresh visibility and enthusiasm to Madhya Pradesh’s tourist destinations.

As the face of the MP tourism, Tripathi will be at the forefront of various tourism campaigns, encouraging travelers from India and abroad to explore the multifaceted experiences that Madhya Pradesh has to offer. From the ancient temples of Khajuraho and the majestic forts of Gwalior to the lush jungles of Kanha and Bandhavgarh, Madhya Pradesh Tourism and Pankaj Tripathi are set to invite travelers on a journey through one of India’s most storied states.