Pankaj Tripathi spill the beans on "83" says, "I agreed to do the film in the first narration itself "

No doubt Kabir Khan's 83 is the most awaited film of this year, people are eagrly waiting to watch the movie. After two year DeepVeer fans will see Deepika and Ranveer's chemistry in the film.



The film will hit the theaters on 24th December 2021, the film is based on victory of Indian cricket team in World Cup under the leadership of Kapil Dev in 1983. Ranveer Singh is playing the character of Kapil Dev while Deepika will be seen playing Kapil Dev's wife Romi's role in the movie.



So far the movie received great reviews by B-Town celeb who attended the special screening of the film. 83 will hit in theaters on 24th December in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi will also be seen playing important role in the movie, during his recent chit chat with news portal the actor talked about 83 and also praised the star cast bond between each other, he said "When you will watch the film, you will feel a strong bond among the cast. We had such great fun during the shoot. Every day after pack-up, while returning in a bus to the hotel, Harrdy (Sandhu) and Ammy (Virk) used to sing songs, and everyone else sang in a chorus,".

He further added, "When we wrapped the Dharamshala schedule of the film, Ranveer Singh told me that the entire team is privileged to have worked with me and share the screen with me.

Pankaj Tripathi also spoke about his character in the film, "It is a story about a hero whom nobody knows of. I agreed to do the film in the first narration itself ", he said.