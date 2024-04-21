Pankaj Tripathi’s Brother-in-Law Passes Away in Road Accident, Sister Injured

Bollywood, Actor Pankaj Tripathi family is going through tragic situation as his brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari also known as Munna Tiwari and Sister Sarita Tiwari met with a major Road accident on Saturday 4.30pm on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway2. Unfortunately, his brother-in law died in this accident while sister is in critical condition.

Police Reported that the accident occurred around 4.30 pm at Nirsa Bazar on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2, when the car in which the couple was travelling hit a road divider, a police officer said. They were headed to West Bengal from Gopalganj district of Bihar.

Actors' brother-in-law Rakesh Tiwari was declared dead at Shahid Nirmal Mahto medical college and sister, who suffered a leg fracture is out of danger.

Police stated that Rakesh Tiwari was driving the car himself when it lost control and collided with a road divider. Authorities are currently investigating the incident to determine the precise cause of the accident.