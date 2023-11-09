Pankaj Tripathi's 'Kadak Singh' to release on OTT, first look out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 : Actor Pankaj Tripathi will be seen headlining 'Kadak Singh'.

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film follows the perplexing journey of AK Shrivastav (Pankaj Tripathi) as he battles retrograde amnesia, uncovering a web of conflicting narratives from his past. Amidst the process of piecing together his life, the film delves into his quest to expose the truth behind a significant financial crime.

Sanjana Sanghi, Jaya Ahsan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Dilip Shankar, Paresh Pahuja and Varun Buddhadev are also a part of 'Kadak Singh'.

The film will be released on ZEE5. The makers on Thursday also unveiled the first look poster of Pankaj Tripathi.

Sharing more details about the film, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury said, "Kadak Singh is a special film and talks about the responsibility of one government official towards the common people. Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjana Sanghi have done a fabulous job at portraying this complex father daughter story. In fact, I was in a paradise full of great actors including Parvathy and Jaya Ahsan and collaborators where each one of them has really pushed the boundary to deliver a terrific thriller."

He added, "The highlight of this film is that it has relationships in different forms and how these relationships provide different perspectives and help the story move forward. It is also about a dysfunctional family coming on their own and becoming functional after a series of events leading to a rollercoaster of emotions. I hope that the film enriches people as it is a commentary on the society."

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, also expressed excitement about the film.

He said, "From 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' and 'Haddi' to 'Jaanbaaz: Hindustan Ke' and 'Taj', this has been a good year for us at ZEE5 on the original movies and series front. We have stayed true to our commitment of customer first and brought forth India's cultural essence through extraordinary and unique stories. Now we bring another exciting direct-to-digital release, Kadak Singh featuring the national award-winning director-actor duo Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and Pankaj Tripathi. This is our second collaboration with Aniruddha (Tony da) after our last film, Lost and our third collaboration with Pankaj Tripathi. We are looking forward to Kadak Singh's release on ZEE5 later this year".

The release date has not been announced yet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor