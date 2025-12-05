Pankaj Tripathi’s ‘Perfect Family’ Crosses 2 Million YouTube Views, Becomes One of India’s Highest-Rated Series

Pankaj Tripathi’s debut presentation, the highly acclaimed m series “Perfect Family,” has achieved a monumental milestone, surpassing over 2 million views across all episodes on YouTube within a short span of its release. The series, featuring an ensemble cast including Neha Dhupia, Gulshan Devaiah, Manoj Pahwa, and Seema Pahwa, is being hailed as a historic success for pioneering a direct to YouTube launch model for an Indian series.

The groundbreaking show has not only captivated millions of viewers but has also garnered critical acclaim, cementing its status as a must watch digital feature. Currently, “Perfect Family” holds an impressive rating of 9.2 on IMDB, positioning it as one of the highest rated series of the year across all platforms. The swift reception and overwhelming viewer response validate the series’ innovative distribution strategy. As the first Indian narrative series to launch directly on the global video sharing platform, its success signals a significant shift in the digital content landscape.

Producer Ajay Rai expressed immense pride in the series’ performance “The 2 million plus views are truly humbling, but the 9.3 IMDB rating is what really proves the impact of our storytelling. We took a bold step by making Perfect Family the first series to launch directly on YouTube, believing in the power and reach of the platform to connect genuine content with a mass audience. This success is a massive victory not just for our team, but for the future of independent, high quality series production in India. The love we have received in such a short time is huge, and we are grateful to the audience for embracing this unique family.”

Pankaj Tripathi added, “I am deeply moved by the way audiences have embraced Perfect Family. When I decided to present this series, it came from a place of genuine admiration for the team and their belief in telling a story that feels honest, humorous, emotional and very rooted in our everyday lives. Watching it cross two million views and receiving such an exceptional IMDB rating reassures me that viewers are always ready for content that speaks to them with sincerity. The success of this experiment on YouTube gives all of us courage to keep exploring new formats and new platforms. I am grateful to every viewer who has given their time and love to this series because it has encouraged us to dream even bigger.”

“Perfect Family” explores the complex dynamics of modern relationships with nuanced performances and sharp writing, appealing widely to families and youth alike. The series continues to gain momentum and is redefining how original Indian content finds its audience globally.