Pankaj Udhas' body arrives at his residence; last rites to take place in Worli

Mumbai, Feb 27 The body of ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas has arrived at his residence, 6A, Hill Side, here, on Tuesday, and the last rites will be held in Worli, in the afternoon.

Pankaj passed away at the age of 72 in Mumbai on Monday, after a prolonged illness. He was suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for some time.

The visuals show an ambulance bringing his body from the Breach Candy hospital.

The video shows a portrait of Pankaj Udhas kept in the garden area of his house, with family members, closed ones arriving to pay their last respect to the Padma Shri awardee.

Singer Shankar Mahadevan was also spotted arriving at the residence

The snippet also shows Pankaj's eldest brother Manhar Udhas arriving at the residence. Manhar is a Hindi and Gujarati singer.

Earlier, her daughter Nayaab Udhas shared the details of his funeral, which will take place in the afternoon around 3 to 5 p.m. in Worli.

The note on social media reads: "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of his demise on February 26, 2024 due to a prolonged illness. The funeral will take place on Tuesday, February 27 from 3 to 5 p.m. Venue: Hindu crematorium, Worli (Mumbai) Landmark: Opp. Four Seasons Dr E Moses Rd. Worli...The Udhas Family."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor