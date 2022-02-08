Papon brings two love ballads for the month of love

Mumbai, Feb 8 Musician Papon has released two love songs one in Hindi and in Assamese on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

Hindi song is titled 'Choti Choti Galtiyaan' and the Assamese track called 'Rode Rodaale Saa'.

Sung by Papon, 'Choti Choti Galtiyaan' features Gautam Gulati and Shivaleeka Oberoi and its lyrics have been penned by Kumaar.

Weaved in an addictive melody by Meet Bros, the song follows a love story about forgiving mistakes that don't matter for the bigger cause of love.

'Rode Rodaale Saa' has been sung, composed and programmed by Papon and its lyrics are written by Jananjoy Saikia.

Set in Spring, the Assamese song is a melodic experience of dreaming about love and waking up with its beauty.

Papon says: "There's so much variety that comes from every culture in India. It fuels my experiments with music. Choti Choti Galtiyaan is a beautiful composition that has been independently created."

He adds, "What a fabulous composition! While 'Rode Rodaale Saa' is an Assamese song and it is yet another take on love. I'm blessed to be able to offer different interpretations of love through music. I'm excited about the response to it."

Papon has lent his voice in numerous songs of different languages including Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Tamil and Marathi.

