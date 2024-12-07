Papon celebrates 2 decades in music industry: ‘Music has been my sanctuary’

Mumbai, Dec 7 Playback singer Papon, who is known for ‘Bulleya’, ‘Jiyein Kyun’, ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’, is celebrating 20 years in the music industry. The singer is considered to be one of India’s most soulful voices, and started his journey with regional Assamese music.

Over the years, Papon has enchanted listeners with his unique blend of folk, classical, and contemporary music, earning a reputation as one of the country’s most versatile and emotionally resonant artists.

The singer made his Bollywood debut in 2011 with ‘Jiyein Kyun’ composed by Pritam Chakraborty.

Reflecting on his career, Papon told IANS, “Completing 20 years in the music industry feels surreal; it’s been a journey filled with passion, learning, and incredible collaborations. My entry into Hindi film music with ‘Jiyein Kyun’ was a turning point, and working with Pritam da opened doors to explore my voice and emotions in new ways”.

The singer has transcended genres and languages over his journey of 2 decades, and has the ability to make the language in which he sings, his own, a rare feat for any singer to achieve since balancing the vocal prowess with a perfect enunciation in every language while delivering a song is a craft only a few artistes can master.

The singer further mentioned, “Singing in different languages has always been about respecting their nuances and immersing myself in their culture to make every word feel authentic. Music has been my sanctuary, a way to connect with people’s hearts, and I’m grateful for every moment of this beautiful adventure”.

Papon’s contribution to independent music have been equally significant as his contribution to the Hindi mainstream tracks.

In addition to his film and live performances, Papon has released several critically acclaimed albums. His debut album, ‘The Story So Far,’ captured the essence of his musical journey, blending folk and contemporary elements. In addition to his commercial success, Papon has worked tirelessly to preserve and promote regional and Assamese music.

Papon’s journey stands as a testament to the transformative power of music and the boundless possibilities of passion-driven creativity.

