Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 3: Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra’s Film Earns Over Rs 26 Crore on Opening Weekend - Check Earnings

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 3: Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s romantic comedy Param Sundari continued its strong run at the box office with its biggest single-day earnings on Sunday. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 10.25 crore on Sunday, marking its best single-day performance so far. On Friday, Param Sundari opened at Rs 7.25 crore, followed by Rs 9.25 crore on Saturday. With Sunday’s numbers, the three-day total has reached Rs 26.75 crore in India.

The film also registered encouraging occupancy trends on its third day. On Sunday, overall Hindi occupancy stood at 20.71 percent. Morning shows started slow at 10.56 percent but the numbers picked up well in the afternoon with 24.17 percent. The evening shows recorded the highest turnout at 29.71 percent before settling at 18.39 percent during night screenings.

The film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 40 to 50 crore. Param Sundari is set against the scenic backwaters of Kerala. It tells the story of a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl who fall in love despite cultural differences.

The cast includes Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Inayat Verma, Manjot Singh, Karamveer Choudhary, Aakash Dahiya, Rajeev Khandelwal and Samir Nandan Thampi. The screenplay is by Tushar Jalota, Gaurav Mishra and Aarsh Vora.

The film is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films. The runtime is 2 hours and 16 minutes, and the music is composed by Sachin and Jigar.

