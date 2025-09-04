Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 6: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s Rom-Com Inches Towards Rs 40 Crore

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 6: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s romantic comedy Param Sundari has crossed ₹37 crore in India within six days of release. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 2.85 crore on Wednesday, its sixth day in theatres. This is a decline from Rs 4.25 crore on Tuesday and Rs 3.25 crore on Monday. With this, the movie’s total now stands at around Rs 37.10 crore. The film recorded an overall 8.68 percent Hindi occupancy on Wednesday, September 3. Morning shows had 7.43 percent occupancy, afternoon shows 9.04 percent, evening shows 8.41 percent and night shows 9.85 percent.

The six-day worldwide collection of Param Sundari has reached Rs 59 crore. This includes Rs 44.50 crore gross from India and Rs 14.50 crore from overseas markets.

The film follows Param, a young man from Delhi, who uses an AI app to find love. His search leads him to Sundari, a girl from Kerala. The story explores their unusual but heartwarming journey.

The cast includes Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Inayat Verma, Manjot Singh, Karamveer Choudhary, Aakash Dahiya, Rajeev Khandelwal and Samir Nandan Thampi. The screenplay is by Tushar Jalota, Gaurav Mishra and Aarsh Vora.

The film is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films. The runtime is 2 hours and 16 minutes, and the music is composed by Sachin and Jigar.

Param Sundari Trailer