Parambrata Chattopadhyay announces his new film 'Awasthi Vs. Awasthi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 : Actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay will be seen headlining a film titled 'Awasthi Vs. Awasthi'.

On Thursday, Parambrata took to Instagram and shared the film's teaser with his fans and followers.

"When integrity meets the ultimate test, and principles clash with survival. Awasthi's courtroom drama is about to unfold. First look out tomorrow! #AwasthiVsAwasthi," the post read.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuWo4IjIDbq/?hl=en

The film's announcement has left fans excited.

"Woah super excited," a social media user commented.

"Can't wait for it," another one wrote.

In the small teaser, only an old typewriter can be seen placed on a wooden table. The paper over the typewriter features the words, "Kaash Entertainment reunites with National Award Winner Pavan Kumar."

Actors Geeta Basra, Manoj Joshi, Shiv Panditt and Priya Banerjee are also a part of the film.

Prominent Kannada filmmaker Pavan Kumar Wadeyar has helmed the project.

More details regarding 'Awasthi Vs. Awasthi' are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor