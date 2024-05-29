Paresh Rawal announces new film 'The Taj Story'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 : Actor Paresh Rawal on Wednesday announced his new film, titled, 'The Taj Story'.

Paresh Rawal took to his X and released a poster of the film along with a caption that read, "Announcing my upcoming film The Taj Story Shooting commences from 20th July 2024, Producer CA Suresh Jha Writer & Director Tushar Amrish Goel , Creative Producer Vikas Radhesham."

The film is produced by CA Suresh Jha and written and Directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, with Vikas Radhesham serving as the creative producer. The project is under the banner of Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd.

The shooting is set to commence on July 20.

As soon as actor shared the news, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "All the best sir, looking forward for some interesting story to unfold."

Another user commented, "All the very best for your next movie sir."

'The Taj Story' promises to be a compelling narrative that delves into the history and significance of the iconic Taj Mahal.

The film is poised to be a tribute to one of India's most cherished landmarks, exploring its rich heritage and timeless beauty.

Apart from this, Paresh Rawal will be seen in Vaani Kapoor starrer coming-of-age Bollywood drama-comedy 'Badtameez Gill', which is about a girl and her family set in Bareilly and London.

'Badtameez Gill' is being produced by Nickky Bhagnani and Viicky Bhagnani, Vinay Aggarwal, Ankur Takrani and Akshad Ghone. It is being directed by Navjot Gulati, who has written Running Shaadi, Ginny Weds Sunny and directed films like Jai Mummy Di and soon to be released Pooja Meri Jaan. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurrana.

