Parineeta Borthakur enjoys donning Punjabi look for 'Spy Bahu'

Mumbai, April 25 Actress Parineeta Borthakur, currently seen in TV show 'Spy Bahu', feels her profession helps her explore different costumes and cultures.

She says: "I feel glad that I got a chance to portray such a beautiful role of Veera. I'm happy to be playing a Punjabi woman for my track. I feel my profession helps me explore different costumes and cultures. Being an Assamese, I got to play a Bengali role in my previous show, 'Gupta Brothers' and now Punjabi is fun as our country has so many interesting cultures, I feel TV shows make it a bit easy to understand them."

Parineeta, who has also featured in TV shows like 'Bepannah' and 'Swaragini' feels shooting with friends adds fun on set. "I enjoy my time on set. We all co-stars are so friendly. It is making our work easier and happier. I feel happy to find a new family here."

The show revolves around the love story between a spy and a suspected terrorist, played by Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim, respectively.

