Parineeta Re-Release: Sunidhi Chauhan Reflects on Rekha’s Magic in ‘Kaisi Paheli Zindagani’

Sunidhi Chauhan is among the most versatile singers in our country Sunidhi has lent her voice to the who's who of the film industry, actresses of all age groups and across languages and film industries. Infact, when she crooned for Rekha in Parineeta (2005), she didn't even know she was recording it for the legendary actress. Parineeta was Vidya Balan's debut movie. Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, it also starred Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, Raima Sen and Dia Mirza. Among the film’s unforgettable highlights is the iconic song Kaisi Paheli Zindagani. Sharing her thoughts on the track, singer Sunidhi Chauhan said, “Kaisi Paheli Zindagani was such a unique and refreshing song for me.

The song had this beautiful old-world charm blended with a cabaret vibe. What made it even more special was that it was picturised on Rekha ji—an icon, a legend, and someone I have admired all my life. When I recorded the song, I had no idea it would be her performing it on screen, and she lit the screen up and made me sound so good. To have my voice match her timeless presence felt like the highest honor. I’m so grateful that even today the song continues to live on in people’s hearts.”

This evocative number, composed by Shantanu Moitra with lyrics by Swanand Kirkire, continues to mesmerize audiences two decades later. Its graceful blend of vintage aesthetics and cabaret sophistication, coupled with Rekha’s unforgettable performance, ensures its place in the pantheon of Indian cinema’s most celebrated songs.The film will have an all-India re-release in select theatres on August 29, 2025, exclusively for a week.The re-release of Parineeta also marks a landmark celebration of 20 years of Vidya Balan’s incredible journey in Indian cinema and 50 glorious years of Vinod Chopra Films. The emotions of Parineeta transcend generations, telling a story of love and longing with such purity, artistry, and cultural richness that every generation finds a piece of themselves in it.INOX, India’s largest and most premium cinema exhibitor, is re-releasing a restored version of Parineeta on its 20th anniversary—the timeless romantic drama adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s iconic 1914 Bengali novel.