Parineeti Chopra: Back again to present myself in a whole new avatar

Mumbai, Sep 19 Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is gearing up for the release of her next 'Code Name Tiranga', says she is back again to present herself in a new avatar that no one has seen her doing.

The actress, who gained appreciation for her performance in film such as 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', 'Saina' and 'The Girl On The Train', said, "I am back again to present myself in a whole new avatar that no one has seen me do before! It is my attempt to keep doing disruptive content as I have been and to push my limits to bring something new on the table for the audiences."

"The bruises and me holding the gun in the poster is just a teaser of all the things that is in store for the audiences. This is just a sneak peek into my character and I can assure you that we intend to shock and awe with this film," she added.

An espionage action thriller, 'Code Name: Tiranga' is the story of a spy on an unfaltering and fearless mission for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice.

Parineeti will play a RAW agent who is on an exhilarating journey across many countries. Harrdy Sandhu, who is an established and sought-after singer, will surprise the audience by his acting prowess in the film.

