Parineeti Chopra flaunts her new hair color as she starts working on her new film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : As the festive season is now over, actor Parineeti Chopra has also resumed work after indulging in Diwali celebrations with family.

On Monday, Parineeti took to Instagram and shared that she is currently "prepping up" for her new project. She also showed off her new hair color that she got done for the role.

"New film, new hair #PrepBegins," she captioned the post.

In no time, fans chimed in the comment section and wished Parineeti good luck.

" Excitedddddd too much excited best best wishes, Pari," a fan wrote.

"All the best Parineeti," another user wrote.

Parineeti was last seen in 'Amar Singh Chamkila', in which she shared screen space with Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali helmed the film.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' presented the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27. Diljit portrayed 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essayed the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor