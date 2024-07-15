Parineeti Chopra gives a glimpse of her Wimbledon weekend with husband Raghav Chadha

London [UK], July 15 : Actor Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Raghav Chadha, one of the most adored couples in the industry, attended the Wimbledon Finals on July 14.

The 'Amar Singh Chamkila' actress on Monday took to her Instagram account to share highlights of their fun-filled weekend.

In the first picture, Parineeti and Raghav pose stylishly in the stands, with Parineeti in a white crepe dress and Raghav looking sharp in a suit.

The second picture shows the couple posing outside the center court. The third image is a cheerful selfie of the duo. Following this, they are seen enjoying Wimbledon's famous strawberries and cream.

Another slide features Carlos Alcaraz celebrating his historic win, and in the last clip, Parineeti is seen walking barefoot, holding her heels, with Raghav by her side.

Along with the pictures, Parineeti added a caption that read, "Wimbledon finals, strawberries & cream, and my love ... the best weekend! Congratulations @carlitosalcarazz."

Earlier on Sunday, Parineeti posted a couple of pictures from her tennis court date with Raghav, who is an Aam Aadmi Party leader.

Alcaraz won his second consecutive Wimbledon title after beating legendary Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) at the centre court in London. The Spaniard dominated the game from the very first moment and won the Wimbledon 2024 final in straight three sets.

Recapping the Wimbledon 2024 final, the Spanish tennis player started well and took command of the match as he won the set 6-2 against the Serbian. The first set was one-sided after Alcaraz received a double break and ended it in 41 minutes.

Alcaraz kept his momentum and won the second set 6-2. Djokovic was struggling in the second set and failed to make a comeback.

Djokovic started well in the third set and gave a tough fight to his opponent but the Spaniard forced the match into the tiebreak.

Alcaraz kept his nerves cool and won the tiebreak 7-4.

