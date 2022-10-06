Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu's 'Code Name Tiranga' romantic track 'Ki Kariye' out now

Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Code Name Tiranga' on Thursday, unveiled the romantic track of the film 'Ki Kariye'.

Taking to Instagram, actor Parineeti Chopra shared some glimpses of the song which she captioned, "Feel the warmth of First Love with #KiKariye! Song out now: (Link in bio) #CodeNameTiranga releasing in cinemas on 14th October 2022."

In the video, the Sanya actor could be seen sharing romantic moments with actor Harrdy Sandhu.

'Ki Kariye' is sung by Harrdy Sandhu & Sakshi Holkar and composed by Jaidev Kumar, penned by Kumaar and Alaap by Sanj V.

Speaking about the song, the actor-singer Harrdy said, "Ki Kariye is one of the most special songs for me. The audiences have showered me with abundant love for my music, I hope this song and the film also receives the same amount of appreciation. This song will grow on people and I am certain they will hear it on a loop like us."

The trailer of one of the espionage-thrillers of the year, Code Name Tiranga received a lot of love from the audience for its high-octane action and emotions. The makers have rose the excitement of fans a notch higher by dropping 'Ki Kariye', a soulful rendition that will win over their hearts.

Extensively shot in Turkey, the film also stars Harrdy Sandhu as the male lead who portrays a doctor in the film. The film will also bring together actors like Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, and Deesh Mariwala.

Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film is all set to hit the theatres on October 14, 2022.

The film will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh's upcoming comedy 'Doctor G'.

Meanwhile, Parineeti will be also seen in the upcoming family entertainer 'Uunchai' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher.

Helmed by Sooraj Barjataya, the film is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor