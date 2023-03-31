Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are getting married, confirms Harrdy Sandhu

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra are in the news after videos and photos of them at airports and outings went viral on social media. And now, singer Hardy Sandhu has confirmed that the two are set to tie the knot soon.

He said that he had called Ms Chopra and congratulated her for the same. "I am so happy that it's finally happening. I wish her all the luck," he said during an interview with DNA. The singer worked with the actor in the 2022 spy-thriller 'Code Name: Tiranga'. When we were shooting for Code Name: Tiranga, we used to have discussions about marriage, and she used to say that ‘I will get married, only after I feel that I have found the right guy.'"Harrdy also said that he has spoken to Parineeti and congratulated her over the phone. "Yes, I have called and congratulated her," he said.

Their appearances together have sparked rumors that the two might be dating. Raghav Chadha is the youngest member of the Parliament. On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra has been proving her versatility with her performances in films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and the recently released Uunchaai.Parineeti was earlier said to be dating director Maneesh Sharma. It has just been about a year since they parted ways. It now remains to be seen if these meetup between Parineeti and Raghav were just casual dates or the beginning of a new romance.