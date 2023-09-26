Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha groove under umbrella as they walk down aisle

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 26 : Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha got married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on Sunday. An adorable video of the couple is grabbing the eyeballs in which the duo can be seen shaking a leg as they leave the stage following the 'varmala' ceremony.

Parineeti did some dance moves along with Raghav while he carried a translucent umbrella and tried to groove a little.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pari-obsessed | naman (@parineetichopra_obsession)

Parineeti and Raghav looked stunning in their pastel outfit exuding timeless beauty. Indeed, Parineeti and Raghav gave major couple goals with their matching outfits.

‘Ishaqzaade’ actor opted for a hand-crafted wedding ensemble designed by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Her royal lehenga with intricate hand embroidery was an excellent example of craftsmanship and left everyone in awe of her beauty. She wore the lehenga with a beautiful veil featuring Raghav’s name.

She completed her bridal look with stunning jewellery, including a necklace with uncut emeralds, earrings, a 'maang tikka', and 'haathphool'. Raghav on the other hand, complemented the bride with his equally beautiful choice and looked stunning in his pristine ivory Sherwani.

The wedding ceremony was held at the Leela Palace, Udaipur.

It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence at the starry wedding.

The couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, Punjab CM Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. She also has Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue along with Akshay Kumar in her kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor