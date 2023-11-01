Parineeti Chopra ready for her first Karwa Chauth, flaunts mehendi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : New bride in town, actor Parineeti Chopra is super excited to celebrate her first Karwa Chauth today. She gave a glimpse of her mehendi.

Taking to Instagram story, Parineeti treated fans with a picture from her first Karwa Chauth celebration.

The image captured Parineeti's hand with mehendi art featuring a woman holding a chhanni (sieve) in her hand.

Her face is not visible in the picture, but seen wearing a red outfit. She also flaunted her pink chooda.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Waiting with moon emoji."

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members.

The wedding ceremony was held at the hotel Leela Palace. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

