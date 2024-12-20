Parineeti Chopra shares a glimpse of her ‘night shoot ritual’

Mumbai, Dec 20 Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is currently busy shooting for a film, shared a glimpse of a ritual she follows during night shoots, which she previously shared she hates.

Parineeti took to Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of three plates full of Maggies noodles and captioned it: “Night shoot rituals.”

She then shared that he packed up early in the morning at 7. The actress shared a glimpse of her going back home during sunrise and captioned it: “Packup” with a timestamp of “7.18 AM”.

The actress, who is married to politician Raghav Chaddha, has remained tight-lipped about what she is shooting for and other details related to the film.

Parineeti had earlier shared her dislike for working night shifts. She took to social media to express her thoughts on late-night schedules and shared a video of herself from a car. In the clip, Parineeti could be seen making a grumpy face while recording her video. Alongside it, she wrote, “The hate for night shifts is real.”

For another video, Chopra captioned, “Aaj night shift hai bachaooo dostoo.”

Previously, she gave fans a sneak peek into her “night shift” while filming in Goa. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared moments from the coastal state’s sets.

One of the photos featured her script, prominently displaying her name, while she captioned another shot from the sets with, “Chalo night shift karne,” giving followers a glimpse into her work routine.

On the professional front, Parineeti, who is the cousin of global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, was last seen in the biopic “Amar Singh Chamkila,” directed by Imtiaz Ali.

In the film, Parineeti starred alongside Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, who portrayed the titular character. She took on the role of Amarjot Kaur, the wife of the controversial singer Chamkila.

