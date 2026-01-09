Parineeti Chopra shares how she keeps herself calm during postpartum

Mumbai, Jan 9 Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, has shared how she calms her mind during postpartum.

The actress has completed 2 months in postpartum. She recently shared a video on her YouTube channel, in which she spoke about the importance of mindfulness.

She said, “If your mind is positive, your body follows it. I see that a lot of people start using their phones as soon as they wake up. And the worst habit is that they start scrolling as soon as they wake up. That makes your mind almost numb. And your whole day can be disturbed. So I have realised that if you wake up in the morning and ignore your phone, get bored for an hour, sit, listen to music, go in nature, and listen to the birds, it helps you keep calm. Chant some mantras. That's what I do. I chant Hanuman Chalisa as soon as I wake up in the morning. Or I chant Namami Shamisham. And that's how I like to start my day. So I feel that whatever happens in the day, positive or negative. You can control its reaction. Because you are in a good state. It should be like when I get out of my bed. It should be a shot of a heroine. I get out of my bed in slow motion”.

“Life should be like this. I have realized as I am growing older. Mindset is everything. How you react to everything. What perception you have. That is the most important thing. And the most important thing is my health, my fitness. And my mental health for myself. And I want to look better while I do all of this. Now I have understood what I like. Or what I like to do. What I want to eat. How I want to eat. When I want to sleep”, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor