Parineeti Chopra spotted at Manish Malhotra’s residence amid dating rumours with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra sparked dating rumours after she was spotted with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. She went out on a dinner date with the politician on March 22, and met him again for a lunch date the next day. What's more, the actress was spotted dropping by designer Manish Malhotra's home in Mumbai on Sunday, March 26, leading fans to believe she was there for her wedding outfit.

Amid this, the actress was spotted at Manish Malhotra's house. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Parineeti Chopra is seen wearing a long black one shoulder gown as she gets down from her car to visit Manish Malhotra. Along with it, she wore a pair of black heels and carried a green bag. Parineeti left her tresses loose and her makeup is also on point. She smiles at the paps and also waves at them happily before going in.

The duo arrived separately at a posh restaurant in Mumbai. Both twinned in white and while Parineeti paired it with chequered pants, Raghav opted for beige linen pants. They also posed for paps. That’s not all. The duo were seen together once again as they headed out after a lunch date. The two also left in the same vehicle.Their appearances together have sparked rumors that the two might be dating. Raghav Chadha is the youngest member of the Parliament