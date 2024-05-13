Parineeti Chopra unveils soul-stirring rendition of 'Tu Kya Jaane' from 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 : Parineeti Chopra has unveiled a heartfelt rendition of the popular track 'Tu Kya Jaane' from her recently released movie 'Amar Singh Chamkila'.

This soulful rendition captures the essence of love and warmth, resonating deeply with listeners.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Diljit Dosanjh alongside Parineeti Chopra, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' has been garnering widespread acclaim.

Apart from its compelling storyline and stellar performances, the film's soundtrack, composed by the legendary AR Rahman, has been captivating audiences worldwide.

'Tu Kya Jaane,' sung by Yashika Sikka and penned by Irshad Kamil, stands out as one of the romantic highlights of the film.

Parineeti Chopra's rendition adds a new dimension to the beloved track, showcasing her singing talent.

In a recent Instagram post, Parineeti Chopra shared a video of herself singing the track in a recording studio. She also announced that the song is now available across all streaming platforms, much to the delight of her fans.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C65w70hoJS5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The release of Parineeti Chopra's version of 'Tu Kya Jaane' has sparked excitement among fans and music enthusiasts alike.

Originally sung by Yashika Sikka, the song captures the nostalgia of old-school romance with its melodious composition by AR Rahman and heartfelt lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit Dosanjh portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' is streaming on OTT.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor