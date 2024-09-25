Parineeti Chopra's Emotional Anniversary Post for Raghav Chadha: "Why Didn’t We Meet Before?"

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Tuesday, marking a year since their unique and grand wedding attended by family, friends, and notable political figures. Parineeti shared glimpses of their anniversary celebration on social media, showcasing a peaceful day spent together on the beach.

In her heartfelt post, Parineeti expressed gratitude for the love and wishes they received from fans, writing, “Yesterday our day was quiet, it was just the two of us... but we read every wish and message from all of you and couldn't be more grateful. Raghav I don’t know what I did in my previous life and this life to deserve you.”

She described Raghav as her "perfect gentleman," "foolish friend," and "sensitive partner," appreciating his qualities and dedication. Parineeti added, “Your dedication and commitment to our country inspire me a lot. I love you too. Why didn’t we meet before? Happy anniversary, Raghav. We are one.”

Additionally, Parineeti's mother shared a touching post to commemorate the special occasion, featuring photos from their wedding and extending her congratulations to the couple. Fans and followers have been showering the couple with love and well-wishes as they celebrate this milestone in their journey together.