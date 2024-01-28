Parineeti gives a glimpse of practice session for her first live performance

Mumbai, Jan 28 Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who recently announced her musical journey, has given a glimpse from her singing practice session as she gears up for her maiden live performance.

Parineeti on Sunday took to Instagram, where she shared a video montage featuring her with headphones and a mic.

In several moments, she’s even pictured singing.

The clip has the tune of ‘Sanson Ki Mala’, by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, playing in the backdrop.

For the caption, the actress wrote: “From my soul to stage very soon.”

On January 25, Parineeti announced her foray into the world of music, for which the actress said she feels lucky and blessed to start a new chapter and “embark on this musical journey.”

She even shared a video of her singing ‘Maana Ke Ham', which she originally sang in the 2017 romantic movie ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’, starring her alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

Talking about her acting career, Parineeti, who made her debut in 2011 with the film ‘Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl’, was last seen on screen in ‘Mission Raniganj’ opposite Akshay Kumar.

Her next is with Diljit Dosanjh and the title of the film is ‘Chamkila’. The film is based in Punjab, where Diljit, plays Amar Singh Chamkila and Parineeti essays his partner Amarjot Kaur, who were shot dead, along with two members of their band in 1988 in an assassination which remains unsolved.

