Paris Olympics: Deepika Padukone, Randeep Hooda laud Aman Sehrawat after his bronze win

Paris [France], August 10 : Members of the Indian film fraternity joined the nation in congratulating Aman Sehrawat for securing the bronze medal in wrestling at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Friday.

Extending his best wishes to Aman, actor Randeep Hooda took to X and wrote, "Finally Pehlwan #AmanSehrawat !! Kasuta game first and only medal in #wrestling #Bronze youngest individual medalist #Paris2024 #Olympics."

Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a picture of Aman from the match and congratulated him for bringing bronze home.

"Congratulations #AmanSehrawat !!! Another Bronze Medal for India," he posted on X.

Actor Pulkit Samrat, too, lauded Aman.

Taking to his Instagram Story, he wrote "Congratulation @amansehrawat057."

On Saturday morning, actor Deepika Padukone expressed happiness over Aman's bronze win.

Take a look at her Instagram post.

Aman Sehrawat, making his Olympic debut, secured the medal with a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz on Friday, marking India's first wrestling medal at the Paris 2024 Games.

After the victory, Aman spoke withand said that he still couldn't believe that he won a medal for his country.

"I am very happy and I still can't believe that I have won a medal for the country at the Olympics... I was hoping for the gold but I am happy with bronze as well...," Aman said.

The 21-year-old wrestler added that it was a 'speechless' moment after standing on the Olympic podium. The youngster further added that his next target will to prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and 2028 Olympics."It was a speechless moment when I stood on the podium... from today, my next target will be to prepare for the 2028 Olympics and 2026 Asian Games," he added.

During the match, the Puerto Rican grappler initially gained the lead by securing a point with a single-leg hold. However, Aman came back strong, scoring points by targeting Darian Cruz's shoulders.

After Darian Cruz took the lead with a two-point move, Aman regained control.With 37 seconds left, Aman secured additional points and won the bout with technical superiority as Darian Cruz attempted a desperate move and conceded another point.

