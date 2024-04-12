Park Bo-Ram, South Korean Singer, Dies at 30, Police Investigation Underway

South Korean Singer Park Bo Ram born on March 1, 1994, in Chuncheon died on April 11 Tuesday said her agency Xanadu Entertainment. As per the report K-pop star suffered a sudden death. Police are looking into this matter to find a cause behind her sudden death.

At the age of 17 Park Bo Ran entered in this industry. She competed in singing competition, 'Super Star K2', in 2010. She was then a high school student who loved R&B music. She also became one of the finalists and finished the competition in eighth place.

She made her debut in 2014 with the release of her single titled "Beautiful," featuring rapper Zico. In the same year, she was honored with the Artist of the Year award at the 2014 Gaon Chart Music Awards. Following this success, Park released 'Celepretty' in 2015, which also included the track 'Beautiful'. Some of her notable songs are 'Hyehwadong' from the K-drama 'Reply 1988' and 'Please Say Something Even Though I Know It's a Lie', among others. She has collaborated with various Korean artists such as Eric Nam, Park Kyung, Parc Jae Jung, Lil Boi, and Huh Gak.

On April 3, Park Bo Ram unveiled her single 'I Miss You', which has garnered 211k views on YouTube. It was reported that she was working on an album to commemorate her 10th anniversary in the music industry.