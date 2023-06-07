Park Chan-wook to produce Korean historical drama 'War and Revolt'

Seoul [South Korea] June 7 : The Korean director Park Chan-wook, who made "Oldboy" and "Decision to Leave" last year, has joined as producer and co-writer of the historical drama "War and Revolt." This is Park's first project with Netflix.

Gang Dong-won and Park Jeong-min's characters in "War and Revolt" are two pals from childhood who later turn against one another. Shin Chul and Park Chan-wook wrote the script, which is directed by Kim Sang-man ("Midnight F.M.").

According to Variety, production is by Moho Film, the powerhouse indie behind Park's "Decision to Leave," "The Handmaiden" and the 2013 Bong Joon Ho-directed "Snowpiercer" film, in collaboration with Semicolon Studio.

Gang (Jeon Woochi, "Secret Reunion," "The Priests") commands attention as the mysterious Cheon-young, a figure whose extraordinary martial talent defies his humble beginnings as a slave. Cheon-young, who is attempting to liberate himself from enslavement, blends charm with action.

Park Jeong-min ("Decision to Leave," "Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet") assumes the role of Jong-ryeo, Cheon-young's former master and scion of the Joseon dynasty's most influential military family. After passing the military service exam, Jong-ryeo becomes King Seonjo's personal guard, leading to a heart-wrenching reunion with his former friend. The role requires delving into the complex psyche of a man torn between friendship and duty, reported Variety.

Other key roles go to Cha Seung-won, Kim Shin-rock, Jin Sun-kyu and Jung Sung-ill.

King Seonjo, as portrayed by Cha, is a monarch who abandoned his subjects at the outset of the Japanese invasion but later tries to regain power and respect. Kim plays a strong civilian militia member who defies expectations and overcomes challenges. Jin portrays a civilian militia leader who is a member of the conventional governing class and who emerges as a motivating force amidst the invasion's disarray. The formidable Japanese warlord played by Jung (star of the series "The Glory") is aware of Cheon-young's exceptional swordsmanship.

