Parmish Verma, Gauahar Khan's 'Dil Ka Gehna' brings love beyond boundaries

Mumbai, Jan 25 Actress Gauahar Khan and singer Parmish Verma's track 'Dil Ka Gehna' has been released on the eve of Republic Day.

The sweet love song has been sung by one of the most soulful singers of the music scene Yasser Desai. 'Dil Ka Gehna' has been penned by Rana Sotal.

Set in the pre-Independence era and mildly themed on patriotism, the song follows the love story of Parmish Verma and Gauahar Khan.

Gauahar says, "'Dil Ka Gehna' made me think about my grandparents during the 1940s. Today, we categorize our friends as the best friend, BFF, 2 AM friend, pen friend and so on. Most of the couples of the young generation in the 40s era just had each other. This is what Parmish and I are to each other in the song."

She added that playing a feisty Punjabi girl from that era was super exciting.

"It feels great to be a part of the work of such wonderful presenters who created a touching story and concept. We're thrilled to bring this song to you."

Verma is a freedom fighter, who is in love with Gauahar, who's annoyed with his obsession with Independence. 'Dil Ka Gehna' acquaints us with the love among couples of the young generation of the 1940s. Directed by Agam Mann and Azeem Mann, the video of the song takes us back in time and reminds us of our roots as a nation and our capacity to love.

Parmish added, "'Dil Ka Gehna' is a story about my love for the nation and my love for Gauahar. It makes me proud to have this song released on the eve of Republic Day."

Anshul Garg, Founder and CEO, Desi Music Factory shared, "The song highlights the power of love that's beyond boundaries. It's an honour to be presenting this song on the eve of Republic Day."

'Dil Ka Gehna' is on Desi Music Factory's YouTube channel.

