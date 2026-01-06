Parul Gulati calls re-release of ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ a ‘double bonus’

Mumbai, Jan 6 As “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2” is set to return on the big screen on January 9 as it faced tough competition from the blockbuster “Dhurandhar”, actress Parul Gulati, who stars opposite Kapil Sharma, says that it honestly feels like a double bonus.

Calling it a once-in-a-lifetime experience, Parul shared how surreal it feels to see her debut theatrical project being celebrated not once, but twice in cinemas.

Parul said: “This honestly feels like a double bonus and the most beautiful New Year gift I could have asked for. Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is my first theatrical film, and the fact that it has released not once but twice in theatres within such a short span is truly overwhelming.

The actress said it’s a “one-of-a-kind experience, and I feel incredibly blessed and grateful for all the love the film has received.”

She further added that opportunities like these reaffirm her faith in the journey and motivate her to keep pushing boundaries as an actor.

“As an artiste, moments like these remind you why you do what you do. I don’t take this lightly at all it’s a huge opportunity, and I’m thankful to the audience and the entire team for making this possible.”

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 follows the story of Mohan, who falls deeply in love with Sania but finds himself unable to marry her due to religious differences. To navigate the situation, he devises an outrageous plan marrying three women from different religions.

The sequel to the 2015 film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon also stars Manjot Singh, Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhury, and Ayesha Khan.

Parul, who has worked in P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke,Selection Day and Girls Hostel, will be seen sharing screen space with actors Divyendu and Barun Sobti in “Donali”.

The show is directed by E Niwas. It also stars Chunky Pandey, Yashpal Sharma and others. Set in the rugged and tumultuous landscape of Chambal during the 1960s, the upcoming series shot across Madhya Pradesh.

