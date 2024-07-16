Parul Gulati feels content creation has become more of content engineering

Mumbai, July 16 Actress and content creator Parul Gulati, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming title ‘#BLUETICK’, along with Siddharth Nigam, has shared that content creation has become more about engineering the content than creatively making it.

Parul appeared on the IMDb original series ‘Ask Each Other Anything’ along with Siddharth, and shared: “I feel content creation has become engineering right now. Because everyone wants to be a content creator, and they are so successful. Because these people have figured out that they can be a finance influencer, food influencer.”

Furthering her point, she said that one can see their future on social media. “People are starting their social media agencies right now and acquiring micro, mini influencers and those who have it in them, they stick,” she added.

Siddharth spoke about his learnings from the sets of ‘Dhoom 3’, and said that he feels very fortunate to have got a chance to work with Aamir Khan at a very young age.

He said, “I have never taken any acting classes and I never done theatre. So I think whatever I have learned about acting, theoretical knowledge, a little practical knowledge and how to be present on set, all these things I have learned on the sets of ‘Dhoom 3’.”

When asked what is the one thing that he would never do for social media validation, Siddharth said, "Genuinely, I have always believed in myself that whatever I am, I just have to be real, and I just have to do good work, good projects. I just want to work with good directors, writers, producers, and makers. So that I can deliver good projects to my audience.”

“I think that is something I always think about and I never think that I have to do something for validation. And I won't do anything which will put my life in danger. Yes, I may do that for a film. But not for social media. I won't do anything which influences people in a bad way just to become viral,” he added.

