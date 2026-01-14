Parvathy Opens Up About the Loss of Co-Actors Irrfan Khan and Puneeth Rajkumar

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu reflected on her experiences working in Qarib Qarib Single with Irrfan Khan and Milana with Puneeth Rajkumar, opening up about the lasting emotional impact of losing two former co-actors. During a candid conversation with Male Feminist, Parvathy shared how their absence continues to feel personal, even years later.

Speaking about the late Irrfan Khan and Puneeth Rajkumar, Parvathy admitted that her understanding of them was shaped more by the kindness they showed on set. Reflecting on the same, Parvathy said, “There’s something strange about losing a character to death. We created these characters and these worlds together, and it still hasn’t settled.”

Reflecting on Irrfan’s legacy, Parvathy spoke about the quiet sensitivity she witnessed around him, pointing to the emotional openness of his son Babil as a reflection of the environment he may have nurtured. “That softness,” she suggested, “doesn’t come from nowhere.” This was also a response to whether she thinks Irrfan was a feminist.

Her memories of Puneeth Rajkumar are similarly rooted in respect and awe. Affectionately known as “Appu” in Karnataka, Puneeth was not just a star but a cultural force. Parvathy recalled their film Milana, which enjoyed an extraordinary theatrical run lasting well over a year — a testament to Puneeth’s immense popularity and his enduring connection with audiences.

On the work front, Paravthy is all set for her OTT debut, ‘Storm’, produced by HRX films, and the movie ‘I, Nobody’ starring Prithviraj Sukumaran.