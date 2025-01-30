"Pata nahin kya Jaadu hai Shah Rukh mein," Jaideep Ahlawat recalls his fanboy moment with King Khan

New Delhi [India], January 30 : Actor Jaideep Ahlawat described his experience of working with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in 'Raees' as magical.

In a recent interview with ANI, Jaideep took a stroll down memory lane and expressed the fanboy moment he had with King Khan while shooting for the crime drama.

"It's not easy to express how I felt when I met with Shah Rukh...Kuch alag hai unme. Pata nahin kya jaadu hai unme..(There's something different in him, something magical I would say). I am sure if all the poeple who have met Shah Rukh sit together, they will share a similar experience of meeting him. Whenever you meet him, It's like Shah Rukh has his undivided attention on you," he said.

The 'Paatal Lok' star also recalled the advice given to him by SRK on why it's important to acknowledge the fans' love.

" Shah Rukh once told me, 'Fans haven't done anything to get scolded. I have given them something on screen because of which they are doing all this. So if anyone is at mistake, it is me. If I had not done all this, then they would not have come to me. They would not have been standing outside my house. They would not have taken a photo of me. They would not have tried to shake my hand...'," Jaideep shared.

Shah Rukh and Jaideep-starrer 'Raees' was released in 2017. It also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan in prominent roles.

