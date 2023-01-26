Pathaan creates history at box office history on first day with 50 crore business

YRF’s Pathaan has wiped out all previous records as it collected 55 crore nett in india and recorded the biggest ever Day 1 for a Hindi film. The total collections of Pathaan on Day One is 57 crore nett (Hindi - 55 crore and dubbed versions 2 crore).

Pathaan has set 10 new records with its incredible Day One figure at the box office! Here are the list of achievements & records:

1. Widest Hindi Release of All Time In India.

2. Highest Grossing 1st Day For A Hindi Film.

3. Highest Grossing First Day For A Non Holiday Release.

4. 3rd YRF Film To Cross ₹ 50 Cr+ Net Box Office Collections On The 1st Day after WAR [₹ 53.35 Cr] and THUGS OF HINDOSTAN [₹ 52.25 Cr].

5. 3rd YRF SPY UNIVERSE FILM To Set An Opening Day Record After “EK THA TIGER” & “WAR”

6. Highest Grossing First Day for Shah Rukh Khan.

7. Highest Grossing First Day for Deepika Padukone.

8. Highest Grossing First Day for John Abraham.

9. Highest Grossing First Day for Yash Raj Films.

10. Highest Grossing First Day for Siddharth Anand.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, says, “It is a historic day for Indian cinema and we are humbled to see the love and appreciation that is flowing for Pathaan globally. For Pathaan to shatter records in this fashion on a non holiday, just proves that the theatrical business is here to stay, provided we make films that entice people to come to the cinemas to witness a never seen before experience that entertains them thoroughly.“

He adds, “We, at YRF, are thrilled with the start that the film has got across India and we are hopeful that Pathaan brings joy to cine-goers globally in the days to come! Pathaan is the fourth film of our YRF Spy Universe and we are thrilled that we have been able to elevate the cinematic experience of audiences with each film from this franchise. We humbly share this moment with all the stake-holders of the film who have given their blood, sweat and tears to give people a movie-going experience like never before.”

Pathaan has become a must watch theatrical entertainer which is being celebrated across the nation. Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand.