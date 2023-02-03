Pathaan crosses 700 crore after 9 days

Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is on a historic run at the domestic and overseas box office as it is crossing 700 crore gross worldwide after just 9 days!

Pathaan, on its 9th day, registered an incredible 15.65 crore nett in India (Hindi – 15 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.65 crore). In 9 days, Pathaan has recorded $31.85 million (259.6 crore) in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 364.15 crore (Hindi - 351 crore, Dubbed - 13.15 crore)!

Pathaan is the highest grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe! With this insane result, all films of YRF’s Spy Universe - Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan are blockbusters!



Pathaan has become a must watch theatrical entertainer which is being celebrated across the nation. Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.