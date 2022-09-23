Pathaan: Deepika Padukone dubs for Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham's actioner

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film, Pathaan is one of the biggest releases of 2023. Now her co-star Deepika Padukone has shared an update on the multi starrer which also features John Abraham. Deepika posted a blurred photo of a script, green and pink highlighters and a mic. This indicated that the actress was dubbing for Pathaan. Sharing the same, she wrote, “#WIP #pathaan (sic).”

Earlier in August, the makers of Pathaan, unveiled motion posters of the cast. The Siddharth Anand directorial has been riding on tremendous buzz and anticipation. On June 25, the makers decided to release the first look of SRK in and as Pathaan that incidentally also marked 30 glorious years of the actor's incredible career. Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25.