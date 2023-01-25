Pathaan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan delivers first blockbuster of 2023

After a gap of four years, Shah Rukh Khan is back on the big screen doing what he does best - impress the audience reminding the audience that he is the last of the real superstar of Bollywood. In Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan plays a RAW agent who has been on a sabbatical for a while but returns to duty after John Abraham’s Jim poses a threat to the nation. The plot follows India’s revocation of article 370 (special status of Jammu and Kashmir) and its impact on a Pakistani officer, who wants india to pay for this ‘mistake’. He reaches out to the formidable Jim, an Ex RAW agent wronged by his own people.

He is joined by his ravishing accomplice Rubai an ex ISI agent (Deepika Padukone) with ambiguous motives. Pathaan, Jim and Rubina lock eyes and horns, as they hop continents and indulge in a dangerous game of betrayal and revenge. The three race to destroy and protect the worlds they believe in. Non stop action and entertainment, probably Shah Rukh Khan had the most electric entry in years, followed by a skillfully choreographed action set piece w/ his iconic shotgun. The comedy is a hit & a miss slightly unnecessary. While Deepika succeeds in showing off her action prowess, it's John Abraham who has left behind a lasting impression as the antagonist in the film. The YRF spy universe reunites Karan and Arjun to give you an out and out whistle moment. SRK really took the time and worked hard for 4 years to get something serious and its safe to say that Khan has delivered the first blockbuster of 2023. VFX and background score is a added plus. Certain ‘Abbas Mustan‘ level twists keep you hooked, but the movie is worth the watch for all SRK fans.

Review Stars: We are giving this Siddharth Anand flick 3/5

