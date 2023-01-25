'Pathaan' release: Shah Rukh Khan fans across nation celebrate actor's return to theatres

With one of the biggest releases of the year 2023, 'Pathaan', hitting the silver screens on Wednesday, cinema halls across the nation saw an outpour of moviegoers creating unprecedented scenes at theatres.

Several videos of SRKians cheering for the superstar outside theatres are going viral on the internet.

In Mumbai's Bandra West, a certain section of fans pulled out huge posters of SRK's avatar in 'Pathaan', wore 'Pathaan' tees and cut huge cakes outside the theatres.

In Delhi too, hordes of fans were seen gathered outside theatres to watch the first-day first show of the film.

ANI spoke to one of the fans about this fandom, who said, "Shah Rukh Khan. After so many years his film is releasing so we are very excited about the movie and also sure that it will be a hit."

Pune's iconic Victory Theater witnessed the joy of fans who flocked to the theatre in large numbers. They were seen celebrating outside the cinema hall as they expressed their joy by bursting firecrackers and colourful smoke bombs.

Kolkata also saw similar fandom where a fan expressed joy by saying, "I am very excited. I booked tickets for both morning and evening shows."

'Pathaan' is a part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country - Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham -- in lead roles. It also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

SRK is paired opposite Deepika in the film, which is his first release in over 4 years. He and Deepika are one of the biggest on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema and have worked in films like 'Om Shanti Om', 'Chennai Express' and 'Happy New Year'.

( With inputs from ANI )

