‘Pathaan’ trailer: Shah Rukh Khan returns with a bang on the big screen after 4 years

Yash Raj films has released the much awaited trailer of Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The two-and-half minute long trailer sees John Abraham on a mission to destroy 'Bharat Maa' but Pathaan aka India's most trusted soldier SRK has been entrusted with the task to abort the mission.Ahead of its release, ‘Pathaan’ has seen a whole lot of controversy. Apart from the saffron bikini donned by Deepika Padukone, the movie has also faced a whole lot of cuts suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai! 💣💥 #PathaanTrailer out now!

Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January 2023.@deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/npbZ0WFQjx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 10, 2023

In more than 10 cuts suggested by the censor board, Deepika Padukone’s close up shots of buttocks, 'side pose (partial nudity)' shots have been chopped off from 'Besharam Rang', moreover, her sensuous dance moves in the lyrics 'Bahut tang kiya' have been censored and replaced with 'suitable shots'. The CBFC also asked for several dialogue changes too.Commenting on the same, Prasoon Joshi, Chairperson, CBFC, said, "Just to put all queries around the film Pathaan at rest, the film recently reached the CBFC examination committee for certification. The film went through the due examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release.